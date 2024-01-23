KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

