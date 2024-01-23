Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 3.7 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ WABC opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.