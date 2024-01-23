Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.50.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.95 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6099138 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

