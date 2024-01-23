Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $315.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.09), with a volume of 615810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

About Kenmare Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of £287.32 million, a P/E ratio of 186.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 404.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

