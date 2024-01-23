KeyCorp Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $138.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.05.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.