KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.