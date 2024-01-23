KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $140.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. Materion has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Materion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.