Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

