KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.55. 214,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $628.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

