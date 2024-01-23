KOK Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $84,734.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,912.91 or 0.99971654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00203512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004011 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00734694 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $100,336.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.