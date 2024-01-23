Kooman & Associates Invests $209,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

