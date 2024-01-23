Kooman & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. 3,450,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

