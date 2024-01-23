Kooman & Associates Sells 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,357. The stock has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $487.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

