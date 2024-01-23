KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,629,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 24,112,510 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $23.11.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.