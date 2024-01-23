Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Up 9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 59,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 172,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -135.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

