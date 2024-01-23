L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,045 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 369.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 120,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 590.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 150,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

