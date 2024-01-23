Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

