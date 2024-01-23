Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTRX

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.