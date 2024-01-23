Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,372. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

