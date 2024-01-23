Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $342,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,555. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

