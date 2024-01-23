Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $10.31 on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,384. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.