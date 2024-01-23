Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK remained flat at $20.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

