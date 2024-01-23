Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

View Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.