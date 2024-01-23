Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,867 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 250,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,283. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

