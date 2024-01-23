Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,437. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

