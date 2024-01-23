Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.52. 633,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.