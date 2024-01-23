Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,200. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

