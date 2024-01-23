Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 531 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,819 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.