Latigo Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Latigo Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 368,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $322.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.24 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

