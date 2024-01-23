Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.26. 48,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,663. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $267.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

