Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

