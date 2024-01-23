Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LGI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.48.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
