LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

