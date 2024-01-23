Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down to $155.27

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.27, but opened at $150.98. Lennar shares last traded at $149.47, with a volume of 517,707 shares traded.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

