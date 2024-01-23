LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.44 and last traded at $118.78. 49,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 141,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.