Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

