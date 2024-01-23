Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 475,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 256,705 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $35.90.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $141,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $61,069,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $43,541,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

