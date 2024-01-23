Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 1,160,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,368. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

