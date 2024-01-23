Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 570,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,394. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

