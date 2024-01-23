Lipe & Dalton Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 878,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 880,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. 1,766,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

