Lipe & Dalton Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 682,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 163,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. 5,812,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $154.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.