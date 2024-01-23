Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 105,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,763,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 1,233,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,950. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.