Lipe & Dalton Makes New $30,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 290,080 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE T traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,262,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,655,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.