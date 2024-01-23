Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

NYSE DE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.46. 949,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

