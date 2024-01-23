Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,680 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Vector Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton owned 0.14% of Vector Group worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

VGR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 1,004,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

