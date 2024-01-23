Lipe & Dalton Sells 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 3.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $304.27. The company had a trading volume of 427,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.