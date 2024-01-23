Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 269 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

