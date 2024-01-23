Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,596 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

