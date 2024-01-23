Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

