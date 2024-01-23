Lmcg Investments LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 238,298 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

