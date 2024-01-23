Lmcg Investments LLC Has $762,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

